Instant observations: NC State blitzed by Notre Dame, eliminated in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

NC State closed the regular season on a high note with three straight wins after a roller coaster of games against the top teams in the ACC, dropping games to the likes of Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Yet it was still able to earn the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. But even though the Wolfpack picked up its ninth double-bye in the last 12 years of the league event, NC State wasn’t able to avenge its regular season loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. The Irish, instead, handed the Pack an 81-63 loss Friday afternoon at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Junior forward Khamil Pierre led the NC State with 17 points and 14 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the year, while sophomore guard Zam Jones added 14 and junior guard Qadence Samuels chipped in with 12. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.