Instant observations: NC State blows 13-point lead in overtime loss vs. No. 9 Louisville

It seemed like Deja Vu for NC State. A blown lead against then-No. 18 USC for a 1-point loss in the second game of the season at the Spectrum center. The missed opportunity at then-No. 9 Oklahoma in the ACC-SEC Challenge, a 5-point overtime defeat after the Pack led by 10 in the third quarter. So when the Pack watched what was a 13-point third-quarter lead evaporate by the start of the fourth against No. 9 Louisville, the sold-out Reynolds Coliseum crowd had a familiar feeling come over itself. Would this be another case of not being able to rise to the occasion in a critical resume-building opportunity? The apprehension from those clad in the Pack’s red and white made it clear that is what they were feeling, holding their breath on every shot at both ends of the floor. And, well, they had every right to be. NC State had a chance to run out the clock if senior guard Zoe Brooks pulled the ball out after a missed shot in the waning 10 seconds, but she tried to put another shot up, which clanked off the rim. Louisville, meanwhile, tied the game at the free throw line shortly after and NC State's two chances for the go-ahead bucket in regulation weren't successful. The Cardinals did enough in overtime to walk away with an 88-80 win to leave the Wolfpack just 1-4 in ranked contests this season. Senior forward Khamil Pierre led the Pack with 26 points, while sophomore guard Zam Jones added 20 and senior guard Zoe Brooks chipped in with 19.