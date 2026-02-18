Instant observations: NC State blows past No. 16 UNC to snap 2-game skid in convincing fashion

After back-to-back losses in polar opposite fashion — a 41-point blowout defeat at Louisville and a blown lead in the final minute against Miami — NC State coach Will Wade wasn’t sure what to expect with North Carolina visiting. Would his team wake up and play with an intensity it lacked last week to snap its two-game skid? Or would that horrid set of performances carry over into the rivalry meeting with the Tar Heels? Well, the first-year coach was hopeful for the former, but knew UNC wouldn’t just roll over walking into a sold-out Lenovo Center. “We don’t want to lose one game in a row,” Wade said Monday morning. “We need a win, but North Carolina wants a win too. It’s not quite that simple, but hopefully we come out and play with a little bit more of an edge than we have been.” It didn’t take long for Wade and the Wolfpack to find out which version of the team came to play. It was the one that the honest and fiery coach dreamed of, jumping out to a double-digit lead eight minutes into the contest to coast the rest of the way. NC State knocked off No. 16 UNC 82-58 to stop its two-game losing streak behind a complementary effort of a red-hot offense and a stifling defense against the shorthanded Tar Heels. It marked the Pack’s largest margin of victory over the Tar Heels since 1962. The Wolfpack shot 48.4 percent from the field, including a 9-for-20 mark from 3-point range, while it limited the Tar Heels to just a 31.7 percent clip and a 5-for-33 total beyond the arc. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led the NC State with 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while freshman guard Matt Able added 19 points and senior post Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 12 points. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the blowout win.