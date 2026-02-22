Instant observations: NC State bounces back to beat Syracuse, snaps 2-game losing streak

They say history repeats itself. NC State was hoping that would be the case after dropping each of its last two games for its first two-game losing streak since February 2024 after falling by 12 at Notre Dame and by 18 at Duke over the past week. Ironically enough, the last time the Wolfpack lost two straight, the second defeat was handed to its by the Blue Devils in Durham. The next opponent that allowed NC State to snap its streak two years ago? Syracuse. Fast forward to now, and coming off a loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the next foe that the Wolfpack had in front of itself was … the Orange. And, well, like it did two seasons ago during star guard Zoe Brooks’ freshman year, NC State righted itself with a win over Syracuse. The Wolfpack stopped the bleeding with a dominant 82-69 win to cruise past the Orange on Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum, allowing the squad to control its destiny for a double-bye in next month’s ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack shot 48.3 percent from the field, including six made triples, while it limited the Orange to a 38.2 percent mark for the duration of the afternoon. Junior forward Khamil Pierre led NC State with 25 points, while junior guard Zoe Brooks added 20 and sophomore forward Tilda Trygger chipped in with 14. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the much-needed victory.