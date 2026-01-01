Instant observations: NC State breezes by Stanford in New Year's Day victory

Fireworks filled the Raleigh night sky to ring in a new year just hours before tipoff. NC State, which returned to the court after an 11-day layoff due to the holidays, hoped it could match the spirited celebrations that filled the city overnight. Fast forward just over 14 hours after the fact, and it did just that. The Wolfpack, winners of four straight entering the afternoon, made quick work of Stanford with a 74-46 victory on Thursday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State’s offense, despite committing 16 total turnovers, shot 46.7 percent to work its way past the Cardinal with ease. Stanford, meanwhile, wasn’t able to find a consistent rhythm as it turned in a 30 percent shooting clip while the Pack defense was out in force with eight blocks and nine steals in the win. Junior guard Zoe Brooks led the Wolfpack with 18 points and six assists, while sophomore center Tilda Trygger added 12 points and eight rebounds, and junior forward Khamil Pierre and sophomore guard Zamareya Jones chipped in with 10 points each. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the dominant win.