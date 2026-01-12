Instant observations: NC State breezes past SMU to earn fifth ACC win of campaign

How a team responds from a loss is always important. Will it carry over to the next game? Or does it energize the squad to play well as a result? Well, after dropping its first ACC contest of the season in a midweek defeat at Clemson, NC State seemed to choose the latter as its response. The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 16-point lead with SMU in town, which was more than enough for Wes Moore’s squad to roll past the Mustangs in a 91-54 win Sunday evening at Reynolds Coliseum. It was likely the response that Moore, the program’s 13th-year coach, was looking for against a struggling SMU team that has yet to win an ACC game in its first five tries against league competition. The Pack didn’t look flat, rather the opposite as it clicked on all cylinders early and often to earn its fifth win of conference play. NC State shot 54.5 percent, even though it wasn’t consistent from beyond the arc with a 8-for-22 mark. Its defense, meanwhile, limited SMU to post a 31.1 percent clip from the field, including a 36.4 percent mark from 3-point distance in the victory. Junior forward Khamil Pierre paced the Wolfpack her 10th double-double of the year via 14 points and 12 rebounds, while junior wing Qadence Samuels added 16 points and sophomore guard Zam Jones chipped in with 15. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the ACC tilt.