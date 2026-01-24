Instant observations: NC State earns gritty win at Pitt, improves to 4-0 in ACC road games

When Will Wade became NC State’s head coach last March, the Wolfpack hadn’t won a true road game in nearly a year and a half. Most-notably, the program was 0-10 in ACC games outside of Raleigh in Kevin Keatts’ final season a year ago, which led to the Pack missing the league tournament for the first time ever. But since he took over at the helm, NC State has flipped the script in that department. It not only earned its first true road win in 689 days at Boston College on Jan. 6, but it also earned victories at Florida State (its most-lopsided conference road win ever by 44 points) and at No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday — its first ranked road victory in nearly six years. And the Wolfpack can add another road win to its credit after working through a shaky start to beat Pitt 81-72 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday afternoon. NC State is now 4-0 in ACC road games for the first time since it eventually won its first national championship during the 1973-74 season. NC State shot 47.4 percent from the field, including a 35 percent clip from 3-point distance, while it limited Pitt to shooting a 36.8 percent total from the field and a 37.9 percent mark from deep. The Wolfpack took advantage of the Panthers' 14 turnovers with a whopping 23 points off them to earn the victory. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led the Pack with 20 points and nine assists, while sophomore guard Paul McNeil added 15 and senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from another road victory.