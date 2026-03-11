Instant observations: NC State earns much-needed win over Pitt to open ACC Tournament stay

CHARLOTTE — Life on and around the bubble can be stressful for teams. Some rise up to the occasion, proving their case for the NCAA tournament, while others fail to meet the moment. Although NC State wasn't quite on the edge of getting into the field, the Wolfpack crept towards a trip to the First Four in Dayton after losing six of its last seven regular season games. Not exactly the situation that Will Wade envisioned just under a year ago when he accepted the job. But that's where the Pack found itself after the late-season skid. And its trip to the ACC Tournament provided an opportunity for the team to not only build momentum, but to make sure that it would be safe during Sunday's selection show. Despite a slow start against 15-seed Pitt, 7-seed NC State used a strong second half showing to earn a 98-88 win to begin its postseason quest Wednesday afternoon at the Spectrum Center. The Wolfpack shot 60.8 percent from the field, including 13 made 3-pointers, while it limited the Panthers to a 57.1 percent total. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led NC State with 24 points, while senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin added 18 and sophomore guard Paul McNeil chipped in with 15. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the victory.