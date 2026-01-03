Instant observations: NC State falls flat in loss to No. 21 Virginia

It seemed like NC State had Virginia on the ropes in the early going of the second half. The Wolfpack's defensive intensity was at its highest all day and its trapping sped up the Cavaliers into poor shots that it was able to take advantage of on the other end. Add in Hoos coach Ryan Odom's early period technical that required him to be held back by assistant Bryce Crawford, and it appeared as though the Pack had a chance with a raucous Lenovo Center as it cut a 22-point deficit down to 8 in just over five minutes of action via a 13-2 run. While that was a jolt to the system following NC State's worst first-half scoring output of the year with just 20 points in the first 20 minutes, the Wolfpack wasn't able to keep that up down the stretch. Instead, No. 21 Virginia earned a 76-61 win over NC State to snap the Pack's three-game winning streak Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack, which had an anemic offense in the first half with a 30.8 percent shooting clip, finished the game with a 36 percent mark from the field and it was 5-of-20 from 3-point distance. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, shot a blistering 50 from the field with 13 made triples. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led the Pack with 15 points, while sophomore guard Paul McNeil added 13 and senior guard Alyn Breed chipped in with 12. Here are TheWolfpacker.com's observations from the team's first ACC defeat of the campaign.