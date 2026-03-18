Instant observations: NC State falls short in First Four loss to Texas

DAYTON, Ohio — Darrion Williams made his name in the NCAA Tournament last March. He, in a sense, was Mr. Clutch for Texas Tech, getting critical buckets when needed to help guide the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight. That reputation preceded him when he arrived at NC State through the transfer portal this past offseason, but the regular season campaign was filled with an up-and-down set of performances. So much so that Wolfpack coach Will Wade used a postgame rant to back his star player, looking to inject confidence into Williams. While Williams, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, didn’t craft the breakout senior season he was looking for with an honorable mention honor, he had a chance to be the difference maker in the postseason once again. The Sacramento, Calif, native scored 10 of the Wolfpack’s first 12 points to try to jumpstart the offense, but wasn’t able to carry the load all by himself. Or so it appeared. It took until the final 90 seconds for NC State’s offense to get into gear, but when it did, it got interesting. The Wolfpack hit a trio of 3-pointers in the stretch to pull within 1 before Tre Holloman tied the game at the free throw line with 18.3 seconds to go. Texas, however, had the last say as Tramon Mark hit a jumper with 1.1 seconds to play to put the Longhorns back in front. That was the punishing blow that the Wolfpack wasn’t able to overcome. NC State, which had hopes of keeping its NCAA Tournament stay alive, didn’t keep pace with Texas in a 68-66 loss in the First Four on Tuesday night at UD Arena. Williams finished the night with a team-best 21 points, while senior guard Quadir Copeland added 16 of his own. The rest of the team, meanwhile, combined to score 29 points on 8-for-25 shooting in the defeat. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from NC State’s season-ending loss.