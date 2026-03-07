Instant observations: NC State falls to Stanford to close regular season, skidding into postseason

Matt Able rose up and fired from the left corner, situated right in front of NC State’s bench, twice midway through the second half. Both times he uncorked from 3-point distance, the freshman connected to bring his home crowd to life in a back-and-forth battle with Stanford. Those two triples helped cap an 8-0 run, which the Wolfpack used to take a 3-point lead after the Cardinal had controlled much of the first half. But even though NC State managed to build momentum, including unlocking its perimeter offense, the Wolfpack couldn’t snap its losing skid. NC State had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final 30 seconds, but senior guard Quadir Copeland turned it over in the middle of the floor, leading to the Wolfpack playing the foul game down the stretch. Stanford, a red-hot team that has won each of its last four games, handed NC State an 85-84 defeat on Saturday afternoon at the Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack has now dropped six of its last seven, quickly sliding towards the NCAA Tournament bubble going into next week’s ACC Tournament. Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin led NC State with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Copeland added 16 and senior guard Tre Holloman chipped in with 15. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.