Instant observations: NC State hangs with Virginia, but can't overcome size mismatch in ACC Tournament loss

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Will Wade sat in the media room inside Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena with a blunt assessment of his team’s 29-point loss to the Cavaliers 16 days ago. The first-year coach watched his team fail to compete with one of the top squads in the ACC, leading to one of his more-honest statements of the year after Virginia completed the regular season sweep. “This is a really, really good team, and they steamrolled us,” Wade said. “They’re better than we are. If we played them 10 times, I’m not sure we can beat them. Maybe once, get lucky on a neutral court, maybe once. They’re just flat better than us.” Well, Wade was able to find out how his team would fare against the long and tough Cavaliers on a neutral floor Thursday afternoon in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. It was a more competitive affair than the first two. NC State managed to lead for 14:27, while it kept the deficit under 10 for nearly the entire game when Virginia did lead. But, in the end, the Cavaliers' size, especially with its standout shot blocking from forward Ugonna Onyenso, was too much for the Wolfpack to handle in an 81-74 loss inside the Spectrum Center. NC State, which made just a pair of 2-point buckets in the second half, had nine of its total shots swatted away, including eight by Onyenso. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil led the Pack with 26 points (and six 3-pointers), while senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore guard Matt Able chipped in with 12. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.