Instant observations: NC State knocks off No. 18 Clemson in OT, earns first signature win

CLEMSON, S.C. — NC State coach Will Wade wasn’t focused on his first trip back to Clemson, his alma mater, earlier in the week. He hadn’t set foot back inside Littlejohn Coliseum since his days as the Tigers director of basketball operations in 2007 until Tuesday night, but the 42-year-old was only worried about one thing: earning a Quad 1 win. “Clemson was great to me,” Wade said Monday on the ACC’s weekly coaches Zoom call. “I graduated from Clemson, but our team needs to win. Clemson’s a great team. This doesn’t have anything to do with nostalgia or any of that. We’ve got to find a way to play better, find a way to see if we can win a game in a tough environment against a really, really well-coached and good team.” The Wolfpack had yet to pick up a signature win on the season, leading to an 0-5 mark against Quad 1 opponents through its first 18 games, but its trip south provided a critical opportunity to do so in league play. And despite not making a field goal for the final eight minutes of regulation, NC State was in position to do just that in the final 24 seconds. The Wolfpack had possession in front of its own bench tied at 69 all, but senior forward Darrion Williams' open mid-range jumper hit off the front iron. But in overtime, however, NC State made three field goals and knocked down its free throws to pull off its first Quad 1 win of the season in an 80-74 victory at No. 18 Clemson. Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin led the Pack with 22 points, while senior forward Darrion Williams added 17 and senior guard Quadir Copeland chipped in with 16. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the critical win.