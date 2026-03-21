Instant observations: NC State opens NCAA Tournament with decisive win over Tennessee

The first meeting between these two squads came down to the final minute. It might have been the season opener for both teams, but NC State and Tennessee delivered with a riveting battle in Greensboro that led to a 3-point Wolfpack win four months ago. Although the NCAA tries to avoid rematches in the postseason, the two clubs opened their quest for deep runs through March against one another in the first round. And this time, well, it wasn’t as tight in a near wire-to-wire result in Ann Arbor, Mich. How much did NC State control the game? The 7-seed led for all but eight seconds of game time to earn a 76-61 win over 10-seed Tennessee on Friday night at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center. The Wolfpack shot 51 percent from the field, despite making just three 3-pointers, while it limited the Lady Vols to a 32.9 percent shooting clip of their own. Sophomore guard Zam Jones led NC State with a career-best 30 points, while junior forward Khamil Pierre added 16 points and 12 rebounds and junior wing Qadence Samuels chipped in with 12. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the NCAA Tournament victory.