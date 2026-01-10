Instant observations: NC State rolls past Florida State behind red-hot 3-point shooting

As the seconds ticked off the clock at the end of the first half, NC State freshman post Musa Sagnia found the ball in his hands at the 3-point line. The Wolfpack has wanted him to take more perimeter shots, and with the buzzer about to sound, Sagnia rose up and fired from the right wing. The result? A banked in triple to push the Wolfpack’s lead to 25 at the break. Sagnia’s first made 3-pointer of the season on just his third attempt told the story of how the afternoon went for NC State with everything going its way. The Pack raced past Florida State 113-69 on Saturday afternoon to earn its first win at the Donald L. Tucker Center since the 2014-15 campaign to snap a six-game losing streak at the venue. It also marked the program's largest ACC road margin of victory in program history, topping the 40-point win at Clemson in 1954. NC State’s offense was the story of the afternoon as it shot a blistering 54.3 percent from beyond the arc to post a 55.1 percent clip from the field to hit the 100-point mark with 6:15 to play. Its defense did enough to earn the victory, too, limiting a high-powered Florida State offense to just a 39.3 percent mark from the floor. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil led the Pack with 21 points, while senior forward Darrion Williams added 20 and senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 19. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the historic win.