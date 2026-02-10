Instant observations: NC State runs into red-hot Louisville, drops pivotal road test to snap 6-game winning streak

It was almost fitting that NC State put its six-game winning streak on the line at Louisville in the very city Muhammad Ali called home for so many years. In a way, it signaled the Wolfpack’s schedule entering a new weight class for the rest of the season. The Pack, after all, beat six of the bottom 10 ACC squads through its first 10 league games. The rest of the way, however, is filled with a litany of heavyweights that are looking to make noise in next month’s NCAA Tournament, including Duke and North Carolina, among others. But up first it was Louisville, the 24th-ranked squad with likely lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. And, well, if this was a boxing bout, the Cardinals delivered the first haymaker and didn’t let the Wolfpack get off the mat, pummeling the visitors each time they tried to stand up. Instead of stretching its winning streak to seven games, NC State struggled to keep pace with Louisville in a 118-77 loss to Cardinals in a game it never sniffed the lead -- the most points allowed by the program since Maryland scored 124 on Dec. 20, 1978. The Pack shot 41.2 percent from the field, including a meager 18.2 percent from three, in its most-lopsided loss of the season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, turned in a 60.0 percent mark from both the field and 3-point distance. Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin led the Wolfpack with 20 points, while senior guard Tre Holloman added 19 and senior guard Quadir Copeland chipped in with 10. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.