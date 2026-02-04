Instant observations: NC State storms back to beat SMU in Dallas, improves to 6-0 in ACC road games

NC State didn’t want to make too much of its rare start in ACC road games. After all, it was 5-0 in its first five conference games away from the Lenovo Center, the first such time the program did that since 1974 — the same season it claimed its first national championship behind legend David Thompson and Co. While it had yet to lose in opposing environments, including a Quad 1 win at then-No. 18 Clemson, the Wolfpack put its unblemished mark on the line at SMU — another resume-building type opportunity for Will Wade’s group. Could the Pack become the first team in the conference to improve to 6-0 in ACC road games this season? Or would its nearly unprecedented run come to a close in its first trip to Moody Coliseum since 1988? Despite trailing by more than a dozen late in the first half, NC State knocked off SMU _-_ on Tuesday night in Dallas. The Wolfpack has now won five straight and eight of its last nine games while the squad appears to be rounding into form in league play. Senior forward Darrion Williams led the Pack with 25 points, while freshman guard Matt Able added 13 and senior guard Quadir Copeland chipped in with a career-best 16 assists to go along with 7 points and 10 rebounds. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the comeback victory.