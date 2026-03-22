Instant observations: NC State struggles against Michigan’s pressure in NCAA Round of 32 loss

After watching its star point guard Zoe Brooks go down with an injury in its first round win over Tennessee on Friday night, NC State knew it was likely to be without her in the second round against Michigan. The news that Brooks would miss just her second game of her collegiate career was confirmed two hours before tipoff via the availability report, leaving the Wolfpack shorthanded against a physical pressing defense. Her absence spelled trouble going into the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup, relying on lesser experienced guards in sophomore Zam Jones and freshman Ky’She Lunan to run the offense. Despite their best effort, the young guards weren’t able to make up for what Brooks’ absence meant as 2-seed Michigan used a suffocating pressure to race past 7-seed NC State 92 -63 after turning in 64 second-half points on Sunday afternoon at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolfpack shot 45.1 percent from the field, including a 4-for-13 mark from 3-point range, while the Wolverines rolled behind a 44.9 percent shooting mark. Jones led NC State with 16 points and nine assists, while junior forward Khamil Pierre added 15 points and nine rebounds and sophomore wing Devyn Quigley chipped in with 11 points. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the season-ending defeat.