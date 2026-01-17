Skip to main content
Instant observations: NC State struggles inside arc in upset loss vs. Georgia Tech

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman15 minutes agofleischman_noah
Darrion Williams
Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles with the ball guarded by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State coach Will Wade was very matter-of-fact during his weekly radio show appearance Thursday night from The Pit Authentic Barbeque in Downtown Raleigh.  The Wolfpack’s previous home game, a 15-point loss to Virginia in a game it trailed by as many as 27, was unacceptable. Wade wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again, rather his goal was quite simple: get back on track inside the Lenovo Center with Georgia Tech in town. “We’ve got to re-establish ourselves at home. Our last outing at home was embarrassing,” Wade said over the radio airwaves. “We’ve got to come back and re-establish ourselves as a dominant team at home,” Wade said. “We can’t be dropping home games in the league, so that’s really important that we get off to a good start, play with great energy, great effort and are able to get rolling against Georgia Tech.” That "good start" didn't arrive, and neither did a strong finish as the Wolfpack lost 78-74 to Georgia Tech behind an inconsistent offensive showing for its second straight home defeat. The Yellow Jackets handed the Pack its first non-Quad 1 loss of the season after they shot 51.9 percent from the field with 10 made triples, while the home squad logged a 37.1 percent mark and 12 total 3-pointers to its credit. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led the Pack with 16 points, while senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin and sophomore guard Paul McNeil added 12 points each Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the loss.

