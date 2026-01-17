Instant observations: NC State struggles inside arc in upset loss vs. Georgia Tech

NC State coach Will Wade was very matter-of-fact during his weekly radio show appearance Thursday night from The Pit Authentic Barbeque in Downtown Raleigh. The Wolfpack’s previous home game, a 15-point loss to Virginia in a game it trailed by as many as 27, was unacceptable. Wade wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again, rather his goal was quite simple: get back on track inside the Lenovo Center with Georgia Tech in town. “We’ve got to re-establish ourselves at home. Our last outing at home was embarrassing,” Wade said over the radio airwaves. “We’ve got to come back and re-establish ourselves as a dominant team at home,” Wade said. “We can’t be dropping home games in the league, so that’s really important that we get off to a good start, play with great energy, great effort and are able to get rolling against Georgia Tech.” That "good start" didn't arrive, and neither did a strong finish as the Wolfpack lost 78-74 to Georgia Tech behind an inconsistent offensive showing for its second straight home defeat. The Yellow Jackets handed the Pack its first non-Quad 1 loss of the season after they shot 51.9 percent from the field with 10 made triples, while the home squad logged a 37.1 percent mark and 12 total 3-pointers to its credit. Senior guard Quadir Copeland led the Pack with 16 points, while senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin and sophomore guard Paul McNeil added 12 points each Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the loss.