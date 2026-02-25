Instant observations: NC State struggles to find a rhythm in season-sweep losing effort at No. 11 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — NC State coach Will Wade was worried about the matchup with Virginia heading into Tuesday night’s rematch inside John Paul Jones Arena. Each time he was asked about it during the ACC’s coaches Zoom teleconference, the Wolfpack’s first-year coach didn’t offer a hopeful approach to the tilt. “They’re huge,” Wade said in a matter-of-fact tone. “They’re kind of the opposite of we are, and their physicality poses a lot of issues for us. So it will be a monumental task tomorrow. … We have to match or exceed their physicality. I’m very worried about that.” Wade was right to be apprehensive. Not only did Virginia bully NC State on the defensive end, it was able to roll through the Wolfpack’s defense like a hot knife through butter. The result? The eleventh-ranked Cavaliers rolled to a 90-61 win to complete the season sweep. The Pack shot 29.4 percent from the field, including a 9-for-33 mark from 3-point distance, while the ‘Hoos turned in a 53.4 percent clip with 12 made triples. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil led NC State with 22 points, while junior forward Darrion Williams added 14 and senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 11. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the blowout loss.