Instant observations: NC State stunned in overtime loss at Notre Dame

NC State, more often than not this season, has been comfortable playing away from the Lenovo Center in ACC play. The Wolfpack started a perfect 6-0 in its first half dozen true road games, including knocking off then-No. 18 Clemson outside of Raleigh. But then it ran into a rut. The road warriors, ones that seemed to embrace playing in front of hostile opposing fan bases, struggled when matching up at No. 24 Louisville and No. 11 Virginia in its last two games outside of its home venue. NC State seemed like it was going to snap the streak at Notre Dame, but its offense went cold in the waning minutes as it missed four straight 3-point tries against the Irish’s zone. With the Wolfpack’s inability to connect with the zone, Notre Dame used a 7-0 run to knot the game at 81 with 19 seconds to play. And the Pack wasn’t able to keep the Irish at bay in overtime to fall 96-90 inside Purcell Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The Irish’s Cole Certa scored 23 points between the second half and overtime, including a trio of 3-pointers, to hand NC State its fourth loss in the last five games. Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin led NC State with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Quadir Copeland added 17 points and nine assists and senior forward Darrion Williams chipped in with 17 points. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.