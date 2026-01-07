Instant observations: NC State works past Boston College to earn first true road win in 689 days

NC State coach Will Wade hoped his passionate two-minute rant in defense of senior forward Darrion Williams a week ago would help spark something in his game to get out of a shooting slump. But when he returned to the floor against No. 21 Virginia on Saturday afternoon, Williams turned in just 7 points on a 3-of-8 shooting performance. His inability to break out of the slump in a critical ACC matchup left his 42-year-old coach questioning his own tactics when it came to putting the conference preseason player of the year in a spot to score. “We’ve got to get him more than eight looks a game,” Wade said after the 16-point loss to Virginia. “He’s got to have the ball more than that. Again, that’s on us coaches to put him in better positions. We’ve got to put a lot of our guys in better positions.” It seemed like he found a way to correct that at Boston College. Williams poured in 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action to pace NC State to a 79-71 win over Boston College on Tuesday night at Conte Forum. It marked Williams’ most points since he had 28 against VCU on Nov. 17 as he worked through his shooting woes and shoulder injury over his past six appearances with the Wolfpack. While Williams got back into a scoring groove, he was joined by junior guard Terrance Arceneaux in bursting out of a funk. The former Houston transfer made just one appearance over the past three games, but he was able to step up with senior guard Tre Holloman out with an ankle injury to score a season-most 12 points with three made 3-pointers in the process. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the Wolfpack’s first true road win in 689 days to snap 15 straight road losses in ACC play.