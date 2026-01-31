Instant observations: NC State works past Wake Forest, improves to 5-0 in ACC road games

It didn’t matter that there was a small crowd inside Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum as snow began to fall in yet another winter storm in North Carolina. It actually seemed to help NC State. The Wolfpack, which has thrived in sparsely-attended ACC road games this season with wins at Boston College, Florida State and Pitt, seemed at home with the smattering of fans watching. It only took the team just over five minutes to settle in, but once the offense got rolling, the flood gates opened with ease. NC State used a dominant final 15 minutes of the first half to build an 18-point lead of separation to roll to a 96-78 win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem. The Wolfpack is now 5-0 in ACC road games, its best such start to a campaign since it went undefeated in league play during the 1973-74 season — the year the program won its first of two national championships. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil led the Pack with 28 points, while senior forward Darrion Williams added 20 and senior guard Quadir Copeland chipped in with 8 points and a season-most-tying 10 assists. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the team’s fourth straight victory.