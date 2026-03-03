Instant observations: No. 1 Duke too much for NC State to handle, hands Pack fifth loss in last six games

NC State hoped it could right the ship on Big Monday. Its first appearance in the primetime television slot led to a 41-point blowout loss at Louisville, which began a skid of four losses in the last five games. But when the Wolfpack welcomed No. 1 Duke to the Lenovo Center, which featured a raucous sold-out crowd decked out in all white, any hope of putting together a competitive performance was dashed in the waning minutes of the first half. The Blue Devils closed the opening period on a 20-6 run to take firm control of the game, and they never looked back after. The end result? A 93-64 loss for Will Wade’s squad, which signaled the Wolfpack’s fifth loss in its last six games, and its third with a 29-plus point margin of defeat. NC State shot 35.4 percent from the field, including a 24.1 percent mark from 3-point distance, while it had no answer for Duke’s high-powered offense and a 55.2 percent shooting clip on the night. Senior forward Darrion Williams led NC State with 17 points, while senior guard Quadir Copeland added 11 and freshman guard Matt Able chipped in with 9. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the loss.