Instant observations: Wake Forest hands NC State most-lopsided loss of season to open series

Shortly after NC State’s 104-mile bus ride to Winston-Salem for its three-game series, the program’s pitching staff took another blow with Friday night starter Ryan Marohn being ruled out with a forearm strain. The injury, which is expected to keep the junior left-hander sidelined week to week, was the second to the Wolfpack’s starting rotation after righty Jacob Dudan was ruled out for the rest of the season after being required to undergo Tommy John surgery. NC State, in turn, knew it was going to need length from its starters this weekend to keep its pitching staff from being taxed in a hurry. But junior right-hander Heath Andrews was rocked for eight runs in the first 1.2 innings, which was more than enough for Wake Forest to roll. The Demon Deacons, which hadn’t hit a homer in its last four ACC games, breezed past the Wolfpack with a 22-1 victory behind six home runs at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. It marked NC State’s first run-rule loss of league play this season, doing so in its most lopsided result of the campaign. Sophomore outfielder Ty Head led the Pack’s offense with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate and the lone RBI, while the program used seven different pitchers to get through the seven-inning loss to open its stay in Winston-Salem. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s observations from the defeat.