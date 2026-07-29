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The Wolfpacker Football

Intel and observations from NC State's first day of fall camp 2026: Defense

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
07/29/26
Sterling Dixon
(Photo credit: Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpacker)

NC State football returned to the grass practice fields for the first day of fall camp ahead of the 2026 campaign Wednesday morning in Raleigh. The Wolfpack isn’t in pads yet, but had plenty of eager players ready to go for the squad’s first time on the field together this fall.  TheWolfpacker.com had access to the early parts of practice and wrote down notes on what we saw from the first seven periods of the day. Here’s a look at the NC State defense.

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