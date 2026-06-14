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Intel: Rapidly rising WR sets NC State official visit, Pack builds positive momentum with another

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Dave Doeren
Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After cycling through three straight busy official visit weekends, things have started to slow down for NC State. But even though the quantity of recruits on campus dwindled with its latest batch on campus, the Wolfpack has still been hot on the trail in building momentum in key areas of need.  Here’s the latest intel TheWolfpacker.com has gleaned as the program looks to continue adding to the 14 commitments it currently has in the 2027 cycle.

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