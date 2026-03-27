Is former NC State standout Justin Gainey interested in the head coaching job? He explains

With NC State’s coaching search underway after Will Wade set off for LSU after just one season leading the Wolfpack, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said his phone was being inundated with texts and calls over the last 24 hours. Though prospective coaches are pitching themselves to Corrigan, he has his own list too. A name that is expected to be near the top of it? Former Wolfpack standout Justin Gainey. Gainey, who is currently Tennessee’s associate head coach, spent all four of his collegiate seasons at NC State from 1996-2000 under Herb Sendek. He started 103 of his 128 total games with the Pack, earning ACC All-Tournament honors as a freshman. So, has he been thinking about the job since it opened?