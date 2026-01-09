‘It’d be crazy for me not to take it’: Georgia transfer CB Ondre Evans excited for new opportunity at NC State

Ondre Evans is no stranger to NC State. He spent most of his high school recruitment out of Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy as a Wolfpack lean, calling the program his leader for much of the process until offers from Georgia and LSU flowed in the summer of 2023. While he eventually committed to LSU before he later flipped to Georgia four months later, NC State never gave up. After all, cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell had been pursuing him since his ninth-grade season, bringing a relationship that not many around college football had with Evans. Despite Evans playing at Georgia the last two seasons, redshirting as a true freshman before a torn ACL sidelined him this past fall, Mitchell’s persistence paid off. The cornerback entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon before he committed to NC State less than 24 hours later.