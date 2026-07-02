It’s go time: Previewing NC State’s RB room going into fall camp

Although Duke Scott seemed to catch most of NC State’s fan base off guard when he exploded for nearly 200 rushing yards in the Wolfpack's upset win over No. 8 Georgia Tech last fall, it wasn’t too much of a surprise for Dave Doeren. “Obviously, we see him in practice every day, so those things that were game-witnessed by the fans, were things we had seen several times,” Doeren said. “It was good to see it become real on game day.” Scott, who posted 196 yards on 24 carries in that breakout effort, is set to become NC State’s top running back after Hollywood Smothers departed for Texas via the transfer portal this offseason. And, well, he’s more than prepared for the job.