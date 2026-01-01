John Wall Holiday Invitational roundup — How NC State targets fared

The John Wall Holiday Invitational is in the books after morning-to-night action Dec. 26-27 and Dec. 29-30, at Raleigh Broughton High.

NC State first-year coach Will Wade and general manager Andrew Slater took in the action, and two sophomore centers were offered scholarships during the event — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Bamba Touray and Davidson (N.C.) Day’s Xavier Hall. Touray is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2028, and Hall is at No. 29.

Here is a look at various NC State targets, who have been offered a Wolfpack scholarship.

King Gibson, Junior, SG, Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy

Dec. 27: FG: 3-13; 3’s: 0-4; FT: 1-6; 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 turnover in 54-45 win over Huntersville (N.C.) Ambassador Christian

Dec. 29: FG: 3-6; 3’s: 1-2; 7 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists in 62-42 win over Greensboro (N.C.) Day.

Dec. 30: FG: 7-16; 3’s: 1-3; FT: 1-2; 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover in a 63-57 win over Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep in the title game.

•••

Josh Leonard, Junior, SF, Florence (S.C.) Wilson

Dec. 26: FG: 9-15; 3’s: 1-2; FT: 5-7; 24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocks, 2 steals, 4 turnovers in a 60-54 win over Raleigh Broughton.

Dec. 29: FG: 7-23; 3’s: 0-4; FT: 7-8; 21 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 6 steals in a 72-60 loss against Las Vegas (Nev.) Coronado.

Dec. 30: FG: 8-17; FT: 6-7; 22 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 3 steals, 4 turnovers in a 77-50 loss against Warrenton (Va.) Highland School.

•••

Jordan Page, Junior, SG, Raleigh Broughton

Dec. 26: FG: 6-13; 3’s: 1-5; FT: 4-6; 17 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnover in a 60-54 loss against Florence Wilson.

Dec. 27: FG: 12-18; 3’s: 0-2; FT: 3-4; 27 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 turnovers in a 61-54 win over Garner (N.C.) High.

Dec. 29: FG: 10-16; 3’s: 0-3; FT: 1-1; 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers in a 68-63 loss against Southern Durham (N.C.) High.

•••

C.J. Rosser, Junior, Forward, Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep

Dec. 27: FG: 4-18; 3’s: 0-9; FT: 0-2; 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers in a 56-40 win over Davidson (N.C.) Day.

Dec. 29: FG: 4-6; 3’s: 3-4; 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover in a 75-56 win over Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Dec. 30: FG: 3-12; 3’s: 1-5; FT: 6-11; 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers in a 63-57 loss against Geneva SPIRE Academy in the title game.

•••

Xavier Hall, Sophomore, Center, Davidson (N.C.) Day

Dec. 27: FG: 5-9; 3’s: 0-1; FT: 4-7; 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover in a 56-40 loss against Orlando Southeastern Prep.

Dec. 29: FG: 9-12, 3’s: 0-1; FT: 2-2; 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 3 turnovers in 69-57 win over The Burlington (N.C.) School.

Dec. 30: FG: 2-7; FT: 2-2; 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 2 steals, 6 turnovers in a 57-40 loss against Huntersville (N.C.) Ambassador Christian.

•••

Bamba Touray, Sophomore, Center, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Dec. 27: FG: 2-4; FT: 0-1; 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 turnover in a 62-44 win over The Burlington (N.C.) School.

Dec. 29: FG: 3-6; 3’s: 1-1; 7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists in 75-56 loss against Orlando Southeastern Prep.

Dec. 30: FG: 2-3; FT: 0-1; 4 points in a 69-59 loss against Greensboro (N.C.) Day.