Josh Level Classic to showcase best prep players in North Carolina

The Josh Level Classic takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, and several current and potential NC State recruiting targets will be on the floor.

The final rosters haven’t been announced, so there is room for a few last-minute surprises, but the majority of the players have been announced.

The Rising Stars Game will take place at 5 p.m., with players from the class of 2029 and 2030 squaring off. NC State has already offered reclassed freshman Aaron Parker, who is going from Southeast Raleigh High to Durham (N.C.) North Carolina Good Better Best Academy. Class of 2030 wing Levi “Sonny” Watkins III will also be in the game, a Wolfpack legacy.

Class of 2026

Justin Caldwell, PF, Fayetteville Academy (Georgetown)

The reclassed senior played at four different high schools in Fayetteville and had a banner senior year. he averaged 25.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He picked Georgetown relatively early in the process. NC State had offered him following an unofficial visit in June 2025. Rivals ranked him No. 149 overall in the class of 2026.

Jyi Dawkins, SG, Greensboro Smith (Wofford)

Dawkins helped Smith High win the NCHSAA 3A state title a year ago, and he had a dominant senior year. He averaged 32.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.2 steals per game. He signed with Western Carolina, but was released this spring, and officially visited NC State. He then signed with Wofford.

Marty Giant, SG, Greensboro Day (North Carolina-Greensboro)

Giant helped Greensboro Day win back-to-back NCISAA 4A state titles and was able to get an offer from the new North Carolina-Greensboro coaching staff, and quickly accepted it.

Ayden Johnson, PG, Greensboro Caldwell Academy (Merrimack)

Johnson teamed up with former NC State wing signee Cole Cloer (now at Alabama) and Charlotte guard Jaylen Cross in leading Caldwell Academy to a NCISAA 2A state title in 2025. Johnson averaged 20.4 points and 3.3 assists per game this season, and he’s headed to Merrimack.

Dionte Neal, PG, Reidsville High (North Carolina-Greensboro)

Neal cemented himself as one of the most accomplished football and basketball players in the state of North Carolina prep history. Neal averaged 34.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 6.2 steals per game in helping Reidsville to a runner-up NCHSAA 4A finish, falling to Salisbury High.

Class of 2027

King Gibson, SG, Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy

Rivals has Gibson ranked No. 3 overall in the country in his class. Gibson is from Greensboro, N.C., and went to The Burlington school until December of his sophomore year. He made the move to Montverde (Fla.) Academy, and then followed legendary coach Kevin Boyle to SPIRE Academy. Gibson has been offered by NC State.

Geren Holmes, SG, The Burlington School

Rivals has Holmes ranked No. 108 in the class. The Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native landed in Garner, N.C., and played for the Trojans. He reclassed to 2027 and became a standout with The Burlington School. He attended a Wolfpack home game this season.

King Kendrick, PG, Greensboro Caldwell Academy

The Ohio native arrived at Caldwell Academy a year ago, and became known as the point guard who can shoot with both hands. Kendrick joined the aforementioned Johnson and Cloer to help Caldwell Academy win the 2025 NCISAA 2A state title.

Markus Kerr, SF, Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy

Rivals has the reclassed Kerr ranked No. 67 overall in the class. Kerr played his first three years at Charlotte Chambers High, and then reclassed to 2027 and made the move to Brewster Academy.

Josiah Johnson-Freeman, SF, Winston-Salem Christian

Johnson-Freeman started his prep career at Charlotte Northside Christian, but then the school closed, and he made his way to Winston-Salem Christian. He is with Team Loaded South traveling team this summer.

James Minlend, SF, Concord Academy

Rivals has Minlend ranked No. 99 in the class. He helped Concord Academy to a NCISAA 4A runner-up finish, falling to Greensboro Day. His father played at St. John’s and his older brother played three years at San Francisco and one at Louisville.

Charles Pur, C, Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy

Rivals has Pur ranked No. 95 in the class. The South Sudan, Africa, native arrived in middle school and went to Burlington (N.C.) Christian, and then eventually landed at SPIRE Academy.

C.J. Rosser, forward, Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep

Rivals has Rosser ranked No. 2 overall in the country. Rosser methodically got better and better at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash, and then blossomed into a household recruiting name at powerhouse Southeastern Prep, where he played with Louisville-bound center Obinna Ekezie Jr., Alabama wing signee Jaxon Richardson and top junior point guard Beckham Black, among others. NC State has offered Rosser.

Thomas Vickery, SG, Charlotte Myers Park

Rivas has Vickery ranked No. 138 in the class.The sniper from Asheville, N.C., attended Arden (N.C.) Christ School his first two years, playing with NCSU rising redshirt freshman post player Zymicah Wilkins, and then made the move to Myers Park. He was offered by NC State.

Travien Williams, PG, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Williams has emerged this past year and is the son of former Wake Forest center Eric Williams, and his uncle is former NBA and Demon Deacons point guard Ish Smith.

Class of 2028

Mekhi Allen, SG, Matthews Queens Grant

Rivals has Allen ranked No. 86 overall in his class. He and teammate Chase Smith helped Queens Grant win the NCHSAA 2A state title this season.

Tjay Brunson, SF, Clayton Cleveland

Rivals has Brunson ranked No. 74 overall in his class. Brunson, whose grandfather is former NC State point guard Clyde Austin, has become a hot name in recruiting.

Micah Gunter, PG, Greensboro Day

Gunter helped Greensboro Day win its second straight NCISAA 4A state tile, but he’s exploded this spring with Team United 16s, and earned an NC State offer. He’s from Danville, Va.

A.J. Morman, PG, Southern Durham

Rivals has Morman ranked No. 83 overall in his class. Morman helped Southern Durham finish second to Greensboro Smith his freshman year, but won the NCHSAA 7A state title this year, with a win over Mooresville (N.C.) HIgh.

Chase Smith, PF, Matthews Queens Grant

Smith has been a rock steady post player for Queens Grant and helped them win the NCHSAA 2A state title this winter. He unofficially visited NC State for the Kansas game this season.

Jaleel Smith, PG, Gastonia Hunter Huss

Smith had a dominant sophomore year in averaging 30.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in leading Hunter Huss to a NCHSAA 5A state title. He had 41 points in the win over Wilson (N.C.) Fike. Smith was offered by the previous NC State staff after unofficially visiting for the North Carolina game.

Chacho Womack, SG, West Charlotte

Rivals has Womack ranked No. 79 overall in his class. The sharp shooter helped the Lions win the NCHSAA 8A state title with a comeback win over Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard.