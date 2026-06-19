JUCO transfer C Shah Hall commits to NC State

When NC State coach Justin Gainey was introduced in early April, he made it clear that he wanted to build quality frontcourt depth on his Wolfpack inaugural roster. Even though the program entered June with just one true center, the coaching staff bolstered that group heading into the thick of summer workouts.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Shelton State Community College transfer center Shah Hall committed to NC State following his official visit over the weekend. He picked the Wolfpack over considerable interest from Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

“[Gainey] wants me to be a better five man, fix some of the flaws in my game and help me develop,” Hall told TheWolfpacker.com after his visit. “One thing we talked about was expanding my shooting range and helping with some of my mechanics, like how I roll to the rim. It’s kind of in the air, but it is late. I will stick with what I got and make a decision. NC State is in a good spot.”

Hall, who stands at 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, averaged 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds on 65.1 percent shooting in 15.2 minutes across 30 games played as a redshirt sophomore this past season. He also posted 65 total blocks, headlined by a season-high nine blocks against Bishop State Community College, en route to being named an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American.

The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native appeared in 14 games with 3.1 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman at Northwest Mississippi Community College before suffering a foot injury as a sophomore in his first season at Shelton State.

Hall’s addition boosts NC State’s frontcourt presence going into the 2026-27 campaign. He is likely to back up UC Irvine transfer center Kyle Evans, last season’s Division I blocks leader, while Hall will play alongside international prospect Robert Jurkovic, Washington State transfer Eemeli Yalaho and redshirt freshman Mikey Wilkins at the power forward spot.