Junior LB Olrick Johnson impressed with NC State, sets up official visit

Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison junior linebacker Olrick Johnson III was able to get a thorough viewing of NC State’s program.

Johnson was offered by NC State linebackers coach Isaiah Moore on March 11, and he came April 6 for an unofficial visit. Johnson will make a return for an official visit June 15-17.

“It has been great and I took my visit last week,” Johnson said. “I really enjoyed it. The hospitality of the whole staff, recruitment and Coach Moore. Really, really appreciated it.”

Johnson has been to NC State, Georgia and Florida State this spring. The youthful persona of Moore really stood out.

“it’s cool to have a younger coach being your coach because he kind of can see the game from a certain way,” Johnson said. “I like how everybody involved with the staff is very involved and they’ve played there. It gives a good feel for the situation. I enjoyed my time there.

“Physically, [Moore] looks great. He was a great player. His knowledge of the game and the new game, some coach just haven’t played in the new game.”

NC State linebackers reminded the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Johnson of himself in many ways.

“They look like me,” Johnson said. “Some programs, they have 6-3 or 6-4 linebackers playing inside and they are stiffer, bigger guys.

“It’s a pretty great program with a pretty good history.”

Johnson has a few things he will look forward to learning about on his official visit. He will also officially visit Connecticut on May 29-31 and Florida State on June 5-7.

“I saw a lot but on my return trip I just want to see it more,” Johnson said. “I saw a lot of the facilities, a lot of the schooling. Just continuing to build a relationship with Coach Moore and the whole staff. Seeing where I fit and things like that when I come back.”

Johnson has P4 offers from NC State, California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa State and Nebraska. He additionally has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Memphis, Ohio, South Florida, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UNLV and Eastern Kentucky.

Johnson hopes to take unofficial visits to Nebraska, Virginia Tech and California this spring. He attended games last fall at Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

The families football roots started in Miami, Fla.

His father, Olrick Johnson II, played linebacker at Florida A&M and then made the NFL for two years in 1999-00. He had 16 tackles in 20 tackles between the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. His uncle, Tyronn Johnson, played with his father at FAMU, and made the San Francisco 49ers.

“He never put a lot of pressure on me during this whole process,” Johnson said. “I picked it up actually late. I started playing in the eighth grade. He was like, ‘Choose it for yourself.’ I can’t be more appreciative for what he does.”

Olrick Johnson III’s great uncle, Cecil Johnson, played at Pittsburgh and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1977-85.

Former Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. is now at Ohio State, his cousin, and Earl Little Sr. played at Miami and in the NFL from 1997-05.

Harrison High went 10-2 last year and Johnson had 118 tackles and 14 sacks in 11 games played.

“Describe myself as a fast guy,” Johnson said. “I’m a film junkie. I love, love, love to watch film. A big advantage in this game nowadays to be able to play in a different bunch of spots and play sideline-to-sideline.”