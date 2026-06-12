Junior PG Micah Gunter headlines NCISAA team camp this weekend

The NCISAA team camp event takes place Friday-through-Sunday at Greensboro (N.C.) Day, and NC State coach Justin Gainey is expected to attend today.

The main focus for Gainey will be the Greensboro Day duo of rising junior point guard Micah Gunter and sophomore power forward Grant Duggins. Both were offered by Gainey and are well away that Gainey also played for legendary Bengals coach Freddy Johnson, who has the most wins in the history of North Carolina with 1,257.

The. 6-foot-3 Gunter is from Danville, Va., and has had a breakout spring with Team United 16s and was the MVP with 26 points in the Josh Level Classic on May 30. Rivals has Gunter ranked No. 47 overall in the country in the class of 2028.

NC State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State are his high major offers, plus Coastal Carolina and High Point.

Rising reclassed junior Geren Holmes and new freshman forward Tresor Childress, who has moved to the state from Arizona lead a quality The Burlington (N.C.) School. Holmes, who grew up in the Cleveland area and then moved to Garner, N.C., is ranked No. 107 in the country in the class of 2027. He attended a NC State home game this past season.

Holmes has high major offers from Georgetown, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He additionally has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cleveland State, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, High Point, Northern Arizona, St. Joseph’s and Western Carolina.

Childress is a high flyer, who is around 6-6 and has played with Dream Vision on the adidas 3SSB circuit in the past, but will now be with the Team United organization.

One of the top players in the class of 2029 is Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian small forward Kaedyn Cole, who is from Raleigh. The 6-6 forward had a productive freshman year, plays above the rim and is developing his outside jumper. He was one of the top players in the recent Josh Level Rising Stars Game on May 30, and plays with Team Loaded VA 15s.

Freshman shooting guard Braeden Greenup, whose parents both played at Shaw, had a standout year at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville. He has made the move to North Raleigh Christian and he plays with Team United 15s

Some other players to watch that are future Division I players include senior wing James Minlend of Concord (N.C.) Academy and senior wing Dillon Mason of Huntersville (N.C.) SouthLake Christian. They are teammates on 1 of 1 Elite on the Puma circuit.

Athletic junior forward Cameron Moore of Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School is poised for a breakout year and he plays with Team Loaded South 16s.

The event will also be the unveiling to college coaches of a player that NC State will rapidly get familiar with — Levi “Sonny” Watkins III. The 6-5 shooting guard will play for his father Levi Watkins II at Raleigh St. David’s and he’s in competition for being the top player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2030.

Watkins, Childress, freshman shooting guard Lloyd Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Harding, the younger brother of Kevin and Arrion, and freshman point guard Devareus Hill Jr. of West Charlotte, who also is an accomplished football player, are class of 2030 players to watch.

Big weekend ahead! Lots of good basketball. Looking forward to hosting all weekend! #gdshooofam pic.twitter.com/KKOw9NEFtA — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) June 11, 2026

NCISAA schedule

Junior point guard Micah Gunter and sophomore power forward Grant Duggins, Greensboro Day

Friday:

6 p.m.: Greensboro Day vs. Arden Christ School (1)

Saturday:

11 a.m.: Greensboro Day vs. Fayetteville Academy (1)

2 p.m.: Greensboro Day vs. SouthLake Christian (1)

Sunday:

11 a.m.: Greensboro Day vs. Harrells Christian (1)

2 p.m.: Greensboro Day vs. Metrolina Christian (1)

•••

Senior shooting Geren Holmes, The Burlington School

Friday:

3 p.m.: The Burlington School vs Gastonia Gaston Christian (1)

Saturday:

9 a.m.: The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Academy (2)

11 a.m.: The Burlington School vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (2)

Sunday:

10 a.m.: The Burlington School vs. Raleigh Ravensroft (2)

2 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Providence Day (2)

•••

Sophomore small forward Kaedyn Cole, Sanford Grace Christian

Friday:

7 p.m.: Forsyth Country Day vs. Sanford Grace Christian (1)

Saturday:

8 a.m.: Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Sanford Grace Christian (2)

10 a.m.: Sanford Grace Christian vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (1)

•••

Sophomore shooting guard Braeden Greenup, North Raleigh Christian

Friday:

7 p.m.: Davidson Day vs. North Raleigh Christian (2)

Saturday:

3 p.m.: Charlotte Providence Day vs. North Raleigh Christian (2)

7 p.m.: Concord Cannon School vs. North Raleigh Christian (1)

•••

Freshman shooting guard Levi “Sonny” Watkins III, Raleigh St. David’s

Friday:

5 p.m.: Wilson Greenfield School vs. Raleigh St. David’s (1)

Saturday:

7 p.m. Raleigh St. David’s vs. Charlotte Latin (2)

9 p.m.: Raleigh St. David’s vs. Davidson Day (1)