Justin Gainey hires new strength and conditioning coach, athletic trainer to begin NC State tenure

After building out his stable of on-bench assistant coaches, NC State’s Justin Gainey continues to add to his support staff ahead of his inaugural season in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack hired Cody Dukquits as the program’s new head strength and conditioning coach, while John Marshall was brought in to serve as the head athletic trainer, TheWolfpacker.com has learned. Both are entering their first season working under Gainey in their careers.

Dukquits spent the last three seasons in the same role at South Florida on both Amir Abdur-Rahim and Brian Hodgson’s staffs with the Bulls. He was also the strength and conditioning coach at Stephen F. Austin for five years from 2018-2023, while he began his full-time coaching career at Georgia Southern in the same position for two seasons under current Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington from 2016-2018.

A 2012 graduate from TCU, Dukquits earned his master’s degree in sports physiology from Texas A&M in 2014. He later served as a strength and conditioning intern with the Aggies’ men’s basketball program for two years from 2014-2016.

Marshall, meanwhile, arrives at NC State after six seasons as Charlotte men’s basketball’s athletic trainer. In addition to working with the 49ers men’s basketball program, Marshall oversaw the assistant athletic trainers assigned to men’s soccer, cross country and track and field during his time in the Queen City.

The Raleigh native started his athletic training career at Gardner-Webb in 2014 before being promoted to assistant athletic trainer in 2015. He primarily worked with the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ football program during his stint in Boiling Springs.

Marshall, who was a 2014 graduate of Western Carolina, has previous experience with the NC State wrestling team and Vanderbilt football program during his career. He earned a master’s in sport pedagogy from Gardner-Webb in 2016.

NC State’s inaugural coaching staff under Gainey

Assistant: Alvin Brooks III

Assistant: Anthony Goins

Assistant: Matthew Driscoll

Assistant: Ognjen Vasiljevic

Assistant: Riley Collins

Support staff

Director of basketball operations: Bill Comar

Assistant general manager: Patrick Stacy

Director of scouting: Matt Holt

Head strength and conditioning coach: Cody Dukquits

Head athletic trainer: John Marshall

Equipment manager: T.P. Hutchinson