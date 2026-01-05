Litany of NC State targets in updated class of 2027 rankings

NC State has been aggressive in offering a variety of players in the class of 2027, and recruiting guru Jamie Shaw gave the class a refresh.

NC State coach Will Wade has offered at least 13 players in the class of 2027, who are all ranked in the top 105 in the country by Rivals.

Related link — Class of 2027 updated top 150

Four of the offers have gone out to North Carolina natives — No. 1-ranked C.J. Rosser, No. 6 King Gibson, No. 12 Jordan Page and No. 101 Thomas Vickery. Rosser, Gibson and Page, all recently took part in the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High, along with No. 9-ranked Josh Leonard of Florence (S.C.) Wilson High.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound Rosser is a skilled jump-shooter, who attends Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep, but is originally from Rocky Mount, N.C. He attended Northern Nash High his first two years.

The 6-4, 180-pound Gibson is originally from Greenboro, N.C., is a skilled shooting guard, who now attends Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy, which won its bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Gibson went to The Burlington (N.C.) School the first year and a half, and then finished at Montverde (Fla.) Academy last year.

The 6-4, 192-pound Page is the local star at Broughton High and is a gifted wing scorer, who has attended a pair of NCSU home games this season — vs. North Carolina Central and Kansas.

Vickery grew up in Asheville, N.C., and attended Arden (N.C.) Christ School his first two years, helping them win the NCISAA 4A state title. The 6-5 shooter, who can high jump 6 feet, 7 inches, made the move to Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park this season.

NC State offered scoring whiz Ryan Hampton, a shooting guard from Rockwall, Texas, but he now attends Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy. He’s ranked No. 3 in the rankings.

Leonard has proven to be able to do a little bit of everything at about 6-7, and is looking at NC State, South Carolina, Clemson and Pittsburgh, among others.

NC State general manager Andrew Slater has deep ties in New York City and knows Philadelphia well. The Wolfpack offered No. 4-ranked Moussa Kamissoko of Brookville (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran, who is a do-it-all small forward. NCSU also has offered No. 10 Zion Green, a skilled small forward, who attends Philadelphia (Pa.) Mt. Zion Prep.

The most recent offer has gone to No. 8-ranked Nasir “Rudy” Anderson, who plays for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep this season. The Atlanta area product played with Rosser and Page on the USA 16-under squad that won the gold medal last summer.

Overtime Elite junior wing Gabe Nesmith played at Montverde Academy and Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep last year. The athletic scorer is ranked No. 37 overall in the class of 2027.

Three slots below, guard Davion Thompson is ranked No. 40 and has an NC State offer. He is originally from Bolingbrook, Ill., but now attends Branson (Mo.) Link Academy this season.

NC State also has offered point guard Martay Barnes of Orlando (Fla.) Academy of Central Florida, who is ranked No. 70 in the rankings. Fellow junior point guard Payton Jones of Beaumont (Texas) Central is ranked No. 100.