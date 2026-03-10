Long-time NC State priority target DE Rashad Streets returns for visit

Raleigh Millbrook junior defensive end Rashad Streets is the kind of player that can help transform the college he picks.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder combines all the ingredients of a dominant defensive end — great first step, terrific hustle, good speed and determination and willingness to combat double teams. It has led to a national recruitment and he has at least 39 Power Four Conference offers.

“Time is ticking and you are starting to realize the realness of everything in choosing a school and making that decision,” Streets said. “I know that I’ll have to be locked in for that decision.”

Rivals has him ranked No. 61 overall, No. 8 edge rusher in the country and No. 5 overall in North Carolina in the class of 2027.

Streets released a top six of NC State, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina on Feb. 10. He hasn’t finalized his official visit schedule yet, but has unofficially been to each school.

“They had consistent love throughout my recruitment,” Streets said. “Their message has been very consistent. I never sensed a change in feelings.”

Streets has certain aspects that he’ll be looking forward too on his official visits.

“It will definitely be about my family seeing everything,” Streets said. “I don’t think my family has been everywhere in my top six. I want them to go out and see the same love that I see, and that it isn’t just me feeling it.”

NC State offered Streets on Jan. 29, 2025, and he’s been to the football complex numerous times since. Streets is starting to feel that recruiting urgency, and he was able to attend his first Junior Day this winter, taking part in NC State’s this past Friday. He was joined by teammates Quinton Cypher, a junior linebacker committed to Ohio State, junior safety Cairo Williams and junior tight end Hayes Brawner.

“NC State is the only place that I’ve been at this winter,” Streets said. “I have certain plans right now where I’ll go out to Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State [this spring]. Everything else, I’m just making it up as I go.”

Streets’ father, Rashad Streets Sr., played on the defensive line at NC State from 1997-98. He knows the Wolfpack program as well as possible, though one subtle change is that defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot is now coaching the defensive ends and edge rushers this season.

“It puts more emphasis on that position that I play,” Streets said. “Having the D.C. be your active coach is beneficial. The D.C. will want to put you in certain spots. His defense is designed to get that person looks. It brings more value to that position in my opinion.”

Streets has an obvious comfort level at NC State being right down the road.

“Friday was good,” Streets said. “I went to see a lot of local people [other recruits] that I know. I also had my teammates. I got to see the staff again, and had a great time talking to them. It was good on Friday.”

Streets helped Millbrook go 13-1 this past year, falling 21-0 to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough in the NCHSAA 8A state title game Dec. 11. Having Cypher, Williams, Brawner, junior quarterback Bryson Gray and gifted freshman tackle Amir Daniels returning, the spotlight will be on the program going into August.

Streets has been a monster the past two years for the Wildcats. He had 103 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 43 quarterback hurries and five caused fumbles in 13 games his junior year. He had 122 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss and 26.5 sacks in 13 games his sophomore year.

“I want to work on everything,” Streets said. “Like overall strength, obviously refinement as a pass rusher because the same moves you do in high school might not work when you get up there. Also an emphasis on getting bigger and stronger. Like for me to translate to the next level is my strength.”