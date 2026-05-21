Longtime NC State coach Elliott Avent to retire after 30 seasons leading Wolfpack baseball

For the past 30 years, Elliott Avent has lived his childhood dream. Ever since he could remember, NC State was always his favorite team. And for the past three decades, the longtime skipper fulfilled those youthful aspirations of a youngster growing up just outside Rocky Mount.

But like all good things in this world, there’s an end date. Avent’s time leading his beloved Pack is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 season as he announced his retirement from coaching Thursday morning.

“Not many people get the chance to do what they love at a place that means so much to them,” Avent said in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that opportunity and I’ve loved every minute of it. I want to thank all the coaches and staff who committed so much to make this journey so rewarding and successful. To our many loyal fans, I would like to say what an honor and privilege it has been to stand in that first base dugout at Doak Field and listen to you cheer our players. They played their hearts out for you and NC State.

“Most of all, I would like to say thank you to the players. Your character, effort, love and respect for our great game made coming to the ballpark my favorite part of every day. There’s no way I can express how much each and every player has meant to me. It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has been such a big part of my life, but I leave with a full heart and so much gratitude. This game is about teammates and memories. My memories will be a constant companion and our players, coaches, staff, and fans are teammates I’ll hold in my heart forever. So long from #9.”

The 70-year-old, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season, finished his coaching career with an all-time record for 1,326-869 between his stints at New Mexico State and NC State, and he is the Wolfpack’s winningest coach with 1,101 victories in the team’s red and white.

Avent captured his 1,000th win at NC State with a 5-3 win over VCU, where he finished his college degree as a budding assistant coach, during the opening series of the 2024 season. He became just the 35th coach in NCAA history to reach that mark at one school.

The records are great, but they’re not what motivated Avent through his three decades in Raleigh. Instead, it was the chance to live his boyhood dream each and every day he arrived at Doak Field.

“Every moment that I get to come here to Doak Field — to walk into this office and walk on that field — and to be afforded the opportunity to come here every day for the last 30 years, every day is the same to me,” Avent told TheWolfpacker.com in a preseason interview, wearing a large grin. “It’s awesome.”

While he holds the mark for the most wins at the helm of the Wolfpack, no matter the sport, Avent’s victorious ways have altered the course of the NC State baseball program. He had big shoes to fill when Ray Tanner, who employed Avent as an assistant coach for the 1988 season, departed for South Carolina, but he never seemed to have an issue with that.

“His passion for baseball is unsurpassed,” Tanner told TheWolfpacker.com of Avent in 2024. “You hear things all the time about different coaches or players, but his passion is really unsurpassed, and I think that is an understatement. It didn’t matter if it was Louisburg or summer league in the Valley or if it was NC State, his enthusiasm and passion for the game is unmatched.”

Avent helped pace the Wolfpack to 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, including six trips to a Super Regional with three of the program’s four College World Series appearances. He guided the Pack to its first trip to Omaha in 45 years during the 2013 campaign before he took the team back to Charles Schwab Stadium in 2021 and 2024.

Avent’s winning ways helped the buzz around Doak Field take off to a new level. He witnessed a 298 percent increase in fan attendance when the renovated stadium reopened in 2005 to the 2023 campaign. Additionally, the top five single-season average attendance figures in program history have all come since 2017 as Avent helped guide the Wolfpack to the postseason in all but one of those campaigns.

In addition to his on-field success in the win column, Avent also had a knack for identifying and developing talent during his tenure. He saw 40 All-Americans, including nine of the 10 first team All-America selections in program history, 102 total All-ACC honorees and 136 players selected in the MLB Draft (57 since 2015).

Avent’s crown jewels of development from his coaching career in Raleigh include six first-round picks, headlined by the 2014 draft that featured eventual MLB All Stars Carlos Rodon (3rd overall to the Chicago White Sox) and Trea Turner (13th overall to the San Diego Padres).

While Avent’s baseball coaching career was filled with the highest highs that the Wolfpack program has ever experienced in the sport, he also looked to make an impact off the field, just as his coaching friends Jim Valvano and Kay Yow have since their deaths.

Avent established a “Victory over Cancer” game during the 2024 season, which in partnership with Turner, was created to raise funds for the Jimmy V Foundation to be put towards pediatric cancer research. The first event was a smashing success with more than $50,000 raised, which led to an expanded game in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The “Victory over Cancer” initiative reached the entire ACC with a week devoted to such charity games. It was the first step in Avent’s dream for the game to be played on every college campus, regardless of competition level, to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

“It’s very cool that the initiative is expanding — Coach Avent deserves enormous credit for it,” Turner told TheWolfpacker.com. “Other schools joining in after just one year is amazing and I hope it becomes a nationwide effort. And there is no one better than Coach Avent to represent NC State and this event.”

After all the wins and hardware that Avent collected during his time with the Wolfpack, the charitable endeavor is what he hoped he would be remembered for the most in the years after his coaching career ended.

“When I pass that torch on, I don’t ever want to bump into anybody in the grocery store or down on the beach and talk baseball,” Avent previously said. “I want to talk about this game and what it would be like to see kids fill this thing. That’s what I’m going to be about in the next stage of my life because this is all way more important than what we think we do every day.”

Now, that time has come. The Avent era in Raleigh is over, and another consistent leader at the helm of the program might not be seen again in the current climate of college athletics.