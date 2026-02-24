Look back at how NC State's non-conference opponents are doing

NC State had a pretty good idea of what it needed to do in the ACC based on its non-conference performance.

The Wolfpack went 9-4 in the non-conference slate in what was a well thought-out schedule that tried to avoid teams in the 300s in the NET.

With March Madness right around the corner and the Wolfpack battling for a quality seed, the play of several former opponents will get examined.

Here is a look at how the teams turned out from the non-conference schedule.

NC State 114, North Carolina Central 66

Record: 10-16 overall, 6-5 MEAC

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 346

The portal had shredded North Carolina Central’s roster, but coach Will Wade wanted to reward Eagles coach LeVelle Moton with a game this season, which ended up being the home opener. NCCU is above .500 in conference play thus far.

•••

NC State 94, Alabama-Birmingham 70

Record: 18-10 overall, 9-6 American

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 109

UAB coach Andy Kennedy, a former NC State player, also had a team that was completely reworked through the transfer portal. Kennedy is well known for squeezing out the talent on his teams, and that has been true this season once again.

•••

NC State 110, North Carolina-Greensboro 64

Record: 12-17 overall, 8-8 Southern

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 301

UNCG is going through a rebuild, so while the concept was good to play them, the final result didn’t quite work out, but they are battling to finish above .500 in its league.

•••

NC State 85, Virginia Commonwealth, 79

Record: 21-7 overall, 12-3 Atlantic 10

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 45

VCU has performed just how Wade predicted the Rams would. It remains to be seen how many teams from the Atlantic 10 will make the NCAA Tournament, but VCU probably should get rewarded rather than a high major program that is just above average.

•••

Seton Hall 85, NC State 74

Record: 19-9 overall, 9-8 Big East

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 53

At the time the loss to Seton Hall stung in Hawaii, but the Pirates have overachieved this season. Seton Hall has struggled some in the Big East, but the loss didn’t turn into being a heart-breaker.

•••

NC State 81, Boise State 70

Record: 17-11 overall, 9-8 Mountain West

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 62

Boise State has been pretty consistent over the years, and while there was hope for this Broncos team to break out, they are where the Broncos usually are. The win will help NC State’s resume.

•••

Texas 102, NC State 97

Record: 17-10 overall, 8-6 SEC

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 39

Coach Sean Miller has been frustrated with his team and they are up-and-down, but the Longhorns should make the NCAA Tournament and have a solid NET ranking.

•••

Auburn 83, NC State 73

Record: 15-13 overall, 6-9 SEC

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 34

Auburn is still liked by the computers, evidence by the NET, but first-year coach Steven Pearl has underachieved this season with a talented roster. Auburn might not make the NCAA Tournament.

•••

NC State 75, North Carolina-Asheville 63

Record: 13-15 overall, 7-7 Big South

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 231

UNC-Asheville has usually been like clockwork in overachieving under coach Mike Morrell, aka “Mikey Mo,” but this season hasn’t been easy. Morrell fit the theme of playing Wade’s friends from the VCU days.

•••

NC State 85, Liberty 45

Record: 23-4 overall, 15-1 Conference USA

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 90

Some might not have believed it in December, but Liberty has proven to be one of the big wins on the schedule. NC State destoryed Liberty, but it’s perimeter-oriented attack has been rolling in Conference USA.

•••

Kansas 77, NC State 76 (OT)

Record: 21-7 overall, 11-4 Big 12

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 13

Kansas has had a weird year due to the on/off playing of freshman wing Darryn Peterson, but the Jayhawks are 11-4 in the Big 12 and will get a quality seed in the NCAA Tournament.

•••

NC State 108, Texas Southern 72

Record: 10-16 overall, 8-7 SWAC

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 317

Texas Southern didn’t have the horses in playing NC State at Reynolds Colisuem, but give them credit for battling to be above .500 in the SWAC. Assistant coach Brandon Chambers had worked for Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones.

•••

NC State 76, Ole Miss 62

Record: 11-16 overall, 3-11 SEC

NET Basketball Ranking: No. 91

Ole Miss struggled in the transfer portal last spring and coach Chris Beard hasn’t been able to get them to overachieve. NC State doesn’t pick who they play in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but this one didn’t work out for them.