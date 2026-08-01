Look back at NC State coach Dave Doeren's top-rated football recruits

NC State senior safety commit K.J. Caldwell is NC State highest ranked prospect and lone four-star prospect in the class of 2027.

The Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High standout is ranked No. 270 overall nationally and is the No. 28 safety in the country by Rivals. If Caldwell remains NC State’s highest-ranked recruit, he’ll be one of coach Dave Doeren’s top signees.

Here is a look back at who was the top recruit in each Doeren recruiting class dating back to the class of 2014.

Class of 2026 — Wide receiver Amiri Acker

The speedy Acker originally committed to Liberty, but then eventually flipped to NC State. Rivals had the Iva (S.C.) Crescent High product ranked No. 197 overall in the country as a four-star prospect.

Class of 2025 — Center Isaac Sowells Jr.

The Louisville (Ky.) Male standout was a On3.com No. 163 overall prospect and was a four-star performer. Sowells started six of 10 games he played in his freshman year at right guard, and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman squad.

Class of 2024 — Wide receiver Terrell Anderson

The explosive Anderson sky-rocketed up On3.com’s rankings, finishing at No. 51 in the country. The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley standout picked NC State, and then flirted with Georgia, but stayed solid with the Wolfpack. He played two years at NC State and transferred to USC this past offseason. He has 53 career catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Class of 2023 — Tight end Javonte Vereen

Vereen committed early in the process to NC State and was ranked No. 263 overall by On3.com. The four-star prospect from Havelock (N.C.) High played two years at NC State, and transferred to Connecticut. He followed coach Jim Mora to Colorado State this offseason. He caught four passes for 65 yards at NC State, and then had 22 receptions for 310 yards and five scores for the Huskies last year.

Class of 2022 — Tackle Jacarrious Peak

Peak shed weight and was a late bloomer at Valdosta (Ga.) High, rising up to No. 164 overall by On3.com in his class. The former four-star prospect moved into the starting lineup the last six games of his redshirt freshman season, and never looked back. He played right tackle in all but one game his redshirt sophomore season, and then all 13 games at left tackle last year. Peak transferred to South Carolina this past offseason.

Class of 2021 — Running back Jordan Poole

Poole was ranked by On3.com as the No. 75 overall player in the country and No. 4 running back coming out of Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly. NC State recruited him at linebacker, and eventually tried him at fullback. He transferred to Nicholls for the 2025 season. He had one catch for a 12-yard touchdown at NC State, and tallied 16 tackles at linebacker. Poole rushed 13 times for 31 yards at Nicholls.

Class of 2020 — Defensive end Davin Vann

The Cary (N.C.) High standout wasn’t ranked nationally by Rivals, but was a four-star prospect and No. 32 defensive end in the country. NC State locked him up early and he went on to have 144 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 55 career games. Vann is playing in the Canadian Football League.

Class of 2019 — Defensive tackle Joshua Harris

Harris was ranked No. 143 overall nationally and was a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out Roxboro (N.C.) Person High. Harris battled weight issues and was a backup nose tackle for the Wolfpack. He had 49 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 38 games at NC State. Harris transferred to Mississippi and had 13 tackles in 2023, and he then transferred to North Carolina and chipped in 21 tackles and a sack in 2024.

Class of 2018 — Running back Ricky Person Jr.

Person was an early NC State recruiting target during his first two years at Franklinton (N.C.) High, and then he played his last two years at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage. Rivals ranked him No. 85 nationally and he was a four-star prospect. Person rushed 455 times of 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he caught 57 passes for 482 yards and four scores in 40 career games. Person played professionally in the USFL and UFL.

Class of 2017 — Defensive tackle Grant Gibson

Gibson was recruited by NC State at defensive tackle and played two years on the defensive side of the ball. He switched to center and became a four-year starter for the Wolfpack, earning All-ACC honors his last two years. He was a Rivals four-star prospect, who was No. 19 at defensive tackle nationally coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek.

Class of 2016 — Tight end Thaddeus Moss

Moss, who was the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, was gifted at both defensive end and tight end at Charlotte Mallard Creek. The Rivals four-star prospect was ranked No. 123 nationally in his class. Miss caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown at NC State, and then transferred to LSU, where he won a national title. Moss redshirted in 2017 and was out for the season with an injury in 2018. He caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four scores in 2019. Moss played briefly for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Class of 2015 — Defensive lineman Darian Roseboro

Roseboro was a unique “jumbo” athlete at Lincolnton (N.C.) High, where he played running back and defensive end. Rivals ranked the four-star prospect as the No. 100 overall player in the country. Roesboro originally committed to Michigan, but flipped to NC State to be closer to home while his father battled health issues. Roseboro had 113 tackles 30.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and one interception for a touchdown in 51 games at NC State.

Class of 2014 — Defensive end Kentavius Street

Rivals ranked Street the No. 107 overall player in the country coming-out of Greenville (N.C.) Rose High. The four-star prospect had moved to the state from Georgia and became a national recruit. Street tallied 121 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 51 career games at NC State. He was drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers and has played 85 NFL games in seven years.