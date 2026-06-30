Look back over last decade of MLB Draft picks under retired coach Elliott Avent

Retired NC State manager Elliott Avent has produced future Major League Baseball players, and numerous draft picks over the years.

Avent, who is being replaced by Chris Hart, produced 137 MLB Draft selections since he was hired for the 1997 season. The 2026 draft is fast approaching July 11-12, and NC State will add to the 52 selections that have happened over the last decade.



Among the first-round picks that Avent coached include pitcher Joey Devine (No. 27) in 2005, pitcher Andrew Brackman in 2007, both pitcher Carlos Rodon (No. 3) and shortstop Trea Turner (No. 13) in 2014, shortstop Will Wilson (No. 15) in 2019 and catcher Patrick Bailey (No. 13) in 2020.

Here is a look back at Avent’s former MLB Draft picks since 2016.

2016 MLB Draft

Preston Palmeiro, 1B, 2016 Baltimore Orioles 7th round/211 overall

Minor league statistics: 7 years — .246 batting average, 59 HR, 325 RBI in 671 games.

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Andrew Knizner, C, 2016 St. Louis Cardinals 7th/226

Minor league statistics: 7 years — .301 batting average, 50 HR, 229 RBI in 402 games.

MLB statistics: 7 years — .211 batting average, 19 HR, 90 RBI in 323 games.

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Will Gilbert, LHP, 2016 Oakland Athletics 8th/232

Minor league statistics: 4 years — 14-8 record, 3.64 ERA, 2 saves, 179 strikeouts in 175 2/3 innings in 103 games.

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Ryan Williamson, LHP, 2016 Washington Nationals 15th/454

Minor league statistics: 3 years — 6-6 record, 4.38 ERA, 2 saves, 136 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings in 58 games.

2017

Joe Dunand, SS, 2017 Miami Marlins 2nd/51

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .238 batting average, 51 HR, 224 RBI in 519 games.

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Evan Mendoza, 3B, 2017 St. Louis Cardinals 11th/334

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .267 batting average, 20 HR, 166 RBI in 510 games.

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Andy Cosgrove, C, 2017 Minnesota Twins 17th/496

Minor league statistics: 2 years — .239 batting average, 2 HR, 20 RBI in 40 games.

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Tommy DeJuneas, RHP, 2017 Cleveland Indians 26th/792Minor league statistics: 5 years — 9-17 record, 4.94 ERA, 6 saves, 203 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings in 122 games.

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Cody Beckman, LHP, 2016 New York Mets 25th/760

Beckman, LHP, 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 30th/894

Minor league statistics: 4 years — 5-17 record, 4.48 ERA, 3 saves, 97 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings in 128 games.

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Tim Naughton, RHP, 2017 Baltimore Orioles 34th/1028

Minor league statistics: 8 years — 25-19 ERA, 3.85 ERA, 40 saves, 387 strikeouts in 308 2/3 in 241 games.

2018

Brett Kinneman, OF, 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates 7th/204

Minor league statistics: 2 years — .205 batting average, 11 HR, 96 RBI in 161 games.

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Brian Brown, LHP, 2018 Boston Red Sox 9th/280

Minor league statistics: 1 year — 0-2 record, 1.96 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings in 11 games.

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Josh McLain, OF, 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers 14th/430

McLain, OF, 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers 9th/284

Minor league statistics: 2 years — .255 batting average, 1 HR, 30 RBI in 82 games.

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Brock Deatherage, OF, 2017 Pittsburgh Pirates 29th/868

Deatherage, OF, 2018 Detroit Tigers 10th/285

Minor league statistics: 2 years — .261 batting average, 14 HR, 71 RBI in 177 games.

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Jack Conley, C, 2018 Philadelphia Phillies 27th/797

Minor league statistics: 4 years — .216 batting average, 13 HR, 61 RBI in 199 games.

2019

Will Wilson, SS, Los Angeles Angels 1st/15

Minor league statistics: 7 years — .236 batting average, 68 HR, 256 RbI in 545 games.

Major league statistics: 2 years — .193 batting averaged, 1 HR, 4 RBI in 36 games.

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Evan Edwards, 1B, Miami Marlins 4th/111

Minor league statistics: 5 years — .240 batting average, 63 HR, 236 RBI in 381 games.

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Jason Parker, RHP, Cincinnati Reds 16th/474

Minor league statistics: 1 year — 4-3 record, 4.18 ERA, 96 strikeouts in 84 innings in 20 games.

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Alec Barger, RHP, Atlanta Braves 17th/517Minor league statistics: 6 years — 15-15 record, 4.82 ERA, 11 saves, 332 strikeouts in 281 2/3 innings in 192 games.

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Andrew Blake, RHP, Los Angeles Angels 21st/631

Minor league statistics: 2 years — 1-0 record, 7.09 ERA, 1 save, 40 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings in 18 games.

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Michael Bienlien, RHP, Detroit Tigers 24th/712

Minor league statistics: 5 years — 12-10 record, 4.54 ERA, 10 saves, 288 strikeouts in 265 2/3 innings in 158 games.

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Thayer Thomas, OF, Boston Red Sox 33rd/1007

Minor league statistics: None due to concentrating on football.

2020

Patrick Bailey, C, San Francisco Giants 1st/13

Minor league statistics: 3 years — .251 batting average, 25 HR, 106 RBI in 193 games.

MLB statistics: 4 years — .223 batting average, 23 HR, 161 RBI in 410 games.

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Nick Swiney, LHP, San Francisco Giants 2nd/67

Minor league statistics: 5 years — 14-14 record, 4.23 ERA, 2 saves, 335 strikeouts in 298 innings in 130 games.

2021

Tyler McDonough, 2B, Boston Red Sox 3rd/75

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .244 batting average, 36 HR, 204 RBI in 506 games.

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Jose Torres, SS, Cincinnati Reds 3rd/89

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .224 batting average, 48 HR, 188 RBI in 455 games.

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Evan Justice, LHP, Miami Marlins 39th/1161

Justice, LHP, Colorado Rockies 5th/140

Minor league statistics: 4 years — 10-6 record, 6.45 ERA, 2 saves, 123 strikeouts in 99 innings in 101 games.

MLB statistics: 2 years — 0-0 record, 8.22 ERA, 8 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings in 10 games.

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Austin Murr, OF, Detroit Tigers 6th/165

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .256 batting average, 33 HR, 215 RBI in 459 games.

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Jonny Butler, OF, Oakland Athletics 14th/428

Minor league statistics: 5 years — .233 batting average, 25 HR, 131 RBI in 296 games.

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Terrell Tatum, OF, Chicago White Sox 16th/485

Minor league statistics: 5 years — .234 batting average, 16 HR, 139 RBI in 353 games.

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Luca Tresh, C, Kansas City Royals 17th/499

Minor league statistics: 6 years — .253 batting average, 60 HR, 251 RBI in 439 games.

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Reid Johnston, RHP, Cleveland Indians 19th/576

Minor league statistics: 3 years — 12-17 record, 4.03 ERA, 1 save, 253 strikeouts in 234 1/3 innings in 71 games.

2022

Josh Hood, SS, Seattle Mariners 6th/186

Minor league statistics: 5 years — .237 batting average, 46 HR, 199 RBI in 380 games.

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Chris Villaman, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays 9th/284

Minor league statistics: 2 years — 13-1 record, 3.55 ERA, 1 save, 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings in 36 games.

2023

LuJames Groover III, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks 2nd/48

Minor league statistics: 4 years — .302 batting average, 26 HR, 146 RBI in 267 games.

MLB statistics: 1 year — .174 batting average, 1 HR, 4 RBI in 14 games.

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Carter Trice, OF, Chicago Cubs 12th/356

Minor league statistics: Four years — .220 batting average, 35 HR, 116 RBI in 250 games.

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Rio Britton, LHP, Arizona Diamondbacks 15th/445

Minor league statistics: Two years — 4-7 record, 4.04 ERA, 1 save, 142 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings in 47 games.

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Justin Lawson, RHP, New York Mets 15th/456

Minor league statistics: Two years — 3-4 record, 2.92 ERA, 9 saves, 65 strikeouts in 74 innings in 43 games.

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Kalae Harrison, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates 18th/527

Minor league statistics: Three years — .184 batting average, 6 HR, 38 RBI in 121 games.

2024

Jacob Cozart, C, Cleveland Guardians 2nd/48

Minor league statistics: Three years — .228 batting average, 16 HR, 77 RBI in 161 games.

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Eli Serrano III, OF, New York Mets 4th/111

Minor league statistics: Three years — .214 batting average, 12 HR, 73 RBI in 159 games.

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Brandon Butterworth, SS, San Diego Padres 12th/360

Minor league statistics: Three years — .247 batting average, 17 HR, 80 RBI in 172 games.

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Logan Whitaker, RHP, Minnesota Twins 19th/578

Minor league statistics: Three years — 6-2 record, 3.51 ERA, 3 saves, 59 strikeouts in 59 innings in 39 games.

2025

Dominic Fritton, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays 4th/ 117

Minor league statistics: One year — 2-3 record, 6.55 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 55 innings in 13 games.

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Shane Van Dam, LHP, Kansas City Royals 9th/278

Minor league statistics: One year — 1-5 record, 5.44 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 48 innings in 13 games.

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Justin DeCriscio, SS, San Diego Padres 10th/310

Minor league statistics: Two years — .266 batting average, 8 HR, 38 RBI in 73 games.

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Josh Hogue, OF, Miami Marlins 15th/438

Minor league statistics: Two years — .259 batting average, 1 HR, 12 RBI in 36 games.

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Andrew Shaffner, RHP, Cincinnati Reds 15th /444

Minor league statistics: One year — 1-3 record, 7.52 ERA, 2 saves, 22 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings in 13 games.