The Wolfpacker Football
Looking ahead at NC State’s short and long-term future at QB
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The calendar has flipped to July, which means it’s time to take a look at each NC State position group to gear up for the 2026 season. While we’ve already assessed what the Wolfpack’s quarterback room will look like this fall, it’s never too early to look further into the future. It’s time to wrap up the signal-callers by looking ahead at what’s to come under center over the next couple of years in Raleigh.