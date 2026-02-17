Looking back at last six wins by NC State against rival North Carolina

NC State and North Carolina play each other only once this season in regular season fashion.

NC State hosts UNC at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lenovo Center on ESPN. The Tar Heels hold a 168-81 advantage in the series, with the first game played in 1912-13. The Wolfpack are 47-71 at home against the Tar Heels, including 6-20 at the Lenovo Center.

NC State coach Will Wade will get his first taste of the rivalry game and knows there will be a great home-court advantage.

“It is two teams that are in close proximity,” Wade said. “They both have passionate basketball fan bases. We have to do our part to make it a rivalry by winning, and trying to be as competitive as we can be.”

Look back at last six NC State wins vs. UNC:

March 16, 2024 — 84-76 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

NC State lost both regular season meetings against North Carolina, but were a team of destiny aiming for five straight wins in the ACC Tournament.

D.J. Horne and D.J. Burns delivered the monster victory and NC State won its first ACC Tournament title since 1987. Horne had 29 points and Burns added 20 points and seven assists and the Wolfpack pulled away in the second half. Power forward Mohamed Diarra had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

UNC point guard R.J. Davis had 30 points on 26. shots, and center Armando Bacot added 18 points and 12 rebounds. UNC shot 8 of 30 on three-pointers for 27 percent and weren’t much better on two-pointers, shooting 37 percent for the game.

Feb. 19, 2023 — 77-69 at Lenovo Center

NC State brought in veteran transfers Burns, Jarkel Joiner, Jack Clark and Dusan Mahorcic, but Mahorcic got hurt about one-third into the season.

NC State got a signature big win due to a dominant performance from senior point guard Joiner, who had 29 points and played 39 of 40 minutes. He got help from center Burns, who had 18 points. Wings Terquavion Smith and Casey Morsell combined for 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Caleb Love led UNC with 23 points and four three-pointers and center Bacot had 16 points and 14 rebounds. NC State held UNC to 22 of 62 from the field for 35 percent.

Dec. 22, 2020 — 79-76 at Lenovo Center

NC State wing Devon Daniels had 21 points and combo guard Shakeel Moore had 17 big points on 3 of 4 three-point shooting to spark the Wolfpack during the COVID season.

NCSU center Manny Bates came through with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and the team shot 8 of 17 on three-pointers.

North Carolina went with the all-freshmen backcourt with Davis and Love, and they struggled. The duo combined to shoot 8 of 28 from the field, 1 of 8 on three-pointers for 22 points, seven assists and five turnovers. UNC shot just 2 of 12 on three-pointers.

Jan. 27, 2018 — 95-91 in overtime at UNC

NC State had two effective attacks going simultaneously in the memorable victory.

Former Baylor graduate transfer Allerik Freeman had the game of his career in going 7 of 7 from three-point land en route to 29 points off the bench.

The end of regulation and overtime was dominated by the impressive high ball screen pick-and-roll action between point guard Markell Johnson and center Omer Yurtseven. Johnson finished with 20 points and 11 assists, and Yurtseven added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

NC State needed the clutch play of Johnson, Freeman and Yurtseven because Luke Maye was dominant with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and small forward Theo Pinson had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Feb. 24, 2015 — 58-46 at UNC

NC State coach Mark Gottfried wasn’t always known for his defense, but the Wolfpack held North Carolina to 19 of 55 shooting and 3 of 12 on three-pointers.

North Carolina’s roster wasn’t built properly that season with Marcus Paige and Justin Jackson the lone three-point threats, and NC State took advantage of it.

NC State was the opposite with three perimeter scorers with point guard Anthony Barber, combo guard Trevor Lacey and Ralston Turner combining for 43 points. However, the big boost came from massive center BeeJay Anya coming through off the bench with six blocks to go along with five points and six rebounds in 32 minutes played.

Jan. 26, 2013 — 91-83 at Lenovo Center

Arguably the signature game of point guard Lorenzo Brown, who received plenty of help in giving coach Gottfried his first win over North Carolina.

Brown took advantage of freshman point guard Paige, and had 20 points and 11 assists and the Lenovo Center was rocking. NCSU held a 45-26 lead at halftime. Paige, who became known for his play against NC State in the following years, went 2 of 11 from the field for seven points and four assists

Freshman T.J. Warren had 19 points off the bench, Richard Howell added 16 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Leslie added 17 points and 10 boards.

Wing P.J. Hairston tried to spark the Tar Heels in the second half and went 6 of 10 on three-pointers for 19 points to lead UNC.