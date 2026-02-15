Losing games at home non-negotiable for NC State coach Will Wade

NC State coach Will Wade wondered if he had ever lost more than three conference home games in his coaching career following Saturday’s loss against Miami (Fla.) at the Lenovo Center.

Wade has only lost more than two home games once before prior to this season. When Wade took over LSU in 2017-18, the Tigers finished 14-4 overall at home and 6-3 in SEC action. Louisiana State lost at home against Stephen F. Austin, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia that season.

The Tigers finished the campaign 17-14 overall, won a home game against Louisiana in the NIT Tournament, and then lost at Utah in the second round.

Wade lost two home games in both of his years at Tennessee-Chattanooga and VCU. He lost two home games in four of his five years at LSU.

McNeese State went 19-0 in his two years at home to finish 30-2.

“The crowd was great,” said Wade about Saturday at the Lenovo Center. “I’m so disappointed for our home fans. We have lost three ACC games at home and that is embarrassing. It is embarrassing. I can’t remember the last time one of our teams lost three conference games at home.

“You can go look it up. You would be hard pressed to find a year we lost three conference games at home. Maybe one other year.”

NC State suffered one home loss in non-conference action this season against Kansas 77-76 in overtime Dec. 13. Former Wagner and St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council had the performance of his life for the Jayhawks to make it happen with 36 points, seven rebounds and 9 of 15 on three-pointers.

Where Wade is still frustrated is losing 76-61 against Virginia on Jan. 3 in a game that wasn’t as competitive as the final score indicated.

Wade completely disdains losing 78-74 against Georgia Tech on Jan. 17. The Yellow Jackets have lost seven games since then, and 10 of the last 11 with the lone win against NCSU.

“We are a long ways from the NCAA Tournament,” Wade said. “We lost to Georgia Tech, damn. You are skipping way ahead to think about the NCAA Tournament.”

The Miami loss will always be remembered for having a 76-69 lead with 1:07 left and the Hurricanes closing the game out on an unlikely 8-0 marred by two costly turnovers, a key missed free throw in a 1-and-1 and UM wing Tru Washington getting fouled on a three-pointer with 3.7 seconds left, and making all three free throws for the win.

NC State returns to action Tuesday against North Carolina at the Lenovo Center. NC State also hosts Duke on March 2 and Stanford on March 7.

NC State is third in the ACC with an average home crowd of 15,724, trailing first-place North Carolina and Syracuse. NC State was No. 23 in the country last year with 13,063 fans per home game.

“Our fans deserve so much better with what we do,” Wade said. “Our fans are top 10 in the country. We are not paying that back.”

Home records under coach Will Wade

Tennessee-Chattanooga:

2013-14: 12-2 overall, 7-1 Southern

2014-15: 15-2 overall, 8-1 Southern

Virginia Commonwealth:

2015-16: 15-2 overall, 8-1 Atlantic 10

2016-17: 14-2 overall, 9-0 Atlantic 10

LSU:

2017-18: 14-4 overall, 6-3 SEC

2018-19: 15-2 overall, 7-2 SEC

2019-20: 16-2 overall, 9-1 SEC

2020-21: 12-2 overall, 7-1 SEC

2021-22: 15-2 overall, 7-2 SEC

McNeese State:

2023-24: 16-0 overall, 9-0 Southland

2024-25: 14-2 overall, 10-0 Southland

NC State:

2025-26: 10-4 overall thus far, 3-3 ACC