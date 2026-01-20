Marshall transfer DL KaTron Evans commits to NC State

After spending much of this past weekend searching for another defensive tackle to add to the mix going into the 2026 season, NC State picked up a commitment from Marshall transfer KaTron Evans following his official visit.

Evans, who previously played at Jackson State and Charlotte, has one season of eligibility remaining going into his sixth collegiate campaign. He logged a career-best 12 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, this past season at Marshall, playing under former Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

The 6-foot-3, 336-pound prospect did not play during the 2023 season at Charlotte, but he did log eight total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and a fumble recovery in the 2024 campaign. Evans began his career at Jackson State, where he posted 14 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021, and played in just one game as a sophomore in 2022.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, Evans was a four-star prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy. He ranked as the No. 283 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 before enrolling at Jackson State, though he held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

Evans adds depth to the interior of NC State’s defensive line going into the fall. He will look to provide experience in a room littered with youthful faces, including rising sophomore Josiah Victor, who logged 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery in his first collegiate season.

NC State now boasts 15 total transfer portal commitments. Evans joins the likes of Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience. Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren, Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, UNC cornerback Ty White, Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson and App State wideout Davion Dozier in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.