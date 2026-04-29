Darius Adams had up-and-down freshman year. Why fresh start at NC State may be a positive

Darius Adams arrived at the college level with high expectations surrounding his game after being Maryland’s prized addition to begin the Buzz Williams Era. After all, he was a top-25 recruit with a McDonald’s All-America reputation. But his freshman season went anything but smoothly with the Terrapins. Adams, who had the status of being a capable outside shooter, struggled from 3-point range and watched his minutes dwindle as the season progressed in College Park, Md. And after Maryland added Tennessee transfer Bishop Boswell to its back court, Adams opted to look for a new environment to continue his collegiate career. He committed to NC State shortly after an official visit in Raleigh, leaning on a past relationship with Wolfpack coach Justin Gainey from his high school recruitment to pick his new program. Here’s a look at why a fresh start at NC State appears to be a positive for Adams heading into his sophomore season.