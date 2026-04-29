Maryland transfer G Darius Adams commits to NC State

In the transfer portal era, keeping a positive relationship between coach and recruit out of high school is always key. Just because a prospect doesn’t choose a specific program the first time, that doesn’t mean he won’t end up there via college basketball’s free agent market.

NC State’s latest commitment is further proof of that.

Maryland transfer Darius Adams, who forged a strong bond with Justin Gainey during his time as Tennessee’s top assistant during his recruitment out of high school, leaned on that connection to pick the Wolfpack following an official visit this weekend in Raleigh.

Adams, who has three years of eligibility remaining, averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists this past season with the Terrapins. He shot 35.4 percent from the field, including a 24.8 percent mark from the 3-point line in his collegiate debut campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard led Maryland in made free throws (100) and scored in double figures 20 times as a freshman, including a 20-point outburst with five made 3-pointers against Alabama on Nov. 26. He also posted 18 points against Old Dominion on Dec. 28 with a 17-point effort against Purdue on Feb. 1.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, Adams was the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, out of La Porte (IN) La Lumiere. He was a McDonald’s All-American after he logged 16.7 points to become the second-leading scorer in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League as a senior.

Adams, who was a coveted prep prospect, didn’t just have a strong bond with Gainey in the recruiting process. He was able to craft a relationship with then-NC State coach Kevin Keatts, taking an official visit in September 2024 that appeared to help this time around since he already knew what to expect from the Wolfpack’s campus and facilities.

This story will be updated.