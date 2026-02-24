Matt Able has emerged as NC State’s critical bench scorer. His ‘superpower’ is a key reason why

Matt Able has never been one to back down from a challenge. His mindset is one that most coaches would love to have on their team — he believes he can be the best player on any court he plays on. His summer leading into his freshman season at NC State proved that. Able made the rounds, including winning the 3-point contest at the Iverson Classic over the nation’s other top recruits in Hampton Roads, Va., before gaining experience at the U19 USA Basketball tryouts in Colorado Springs, Colo., while he took part in camps hosted by NBA stars Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell. Oh, and the No. 19 recruit in the 2025 cycle was also among the top performers at the Olin Simplis open runs, which featured him holding his own against the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and other high-major basketball players. Somehow, in between all that, Able was training with the Pack inside the Dail Basketball Center ahead of his first season under Will Wade. But to understand Able, one has to realize he puts himself up against the best competition for a reason. He has aspirations to be an NBA star, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get to that stage in his basketball career with a sense of the ultimate self-confidence. If a shot is off the mark, he believes the next one will go down with ease.