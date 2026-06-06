Matt Reiss, NC State wrestling’s first-ever national champion, dies at 65

When Matt Reiss arrived at the 1980 NCAA wrestling championships in Corvallis, Ore., not many expected the unseeded 167-pound youngster to cruise through the field with ease in the 50th interaction of the event.

But the true freshman turned heads with his perfect showing on the sport’s biggest stage to claim NC State’s first-ever national title. He capped his 5-0 run through the tournament with a 4-2 win over Iowa State’s Perry Hummel to become the first Wolfpack wrestler to stand on top of the podium.

Reiss, who was integral in helping lay the foundation for what the NC State wrestling program has become today with 10 individual national championships and 21 ACC team titles, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 65.

The Bethlehem, Pa., native set the tone for what was possible at NC State. He was just the third-ever All-American in program history, which now holds 61 such honors as finding a way onto the NCAA podium has become the standard in Raleigh.

Reiss, a two-time All-American and three-time NCAA qualifier, also won the ACC championship in 1981 and 1982 as one of the program’s most-successful wrestlers as it rose to national prominence under longtime coach Bob Guzzo.

Reiss finished his collegiate career with a 51-10 record, earning an induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is still the second-most winningest freshman in program history (29 victories), while he still holds the ninth-best winning percentage by any Wolfpack wrestler (.825).

Even though his wrestling career ended after his time in Raleigh, Reiss maintained a relationship with the sport that opened so many doors for him. He coached at both Bethlehem (Pa.) Catholic and Dieruff High, while also serving as a PIAA wrestling official throughout his life.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in support of Liberty Hurricane Wrestling or the Bob Guzzo Wrestling Scholarship through the NC State Wolfpack Club.